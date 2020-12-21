Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to keep Christmas celebrations small amid Covid-19

Hollywood's beloved couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, like many others, will not be having lavish Christmas celebrations this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The father of three took to his Instagram story to share the news that his family will not be celebrating the holidays with their other relatives in light of safety.

"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks," Reynolds wrote.

He also praised others that were experiencing similar situations.

He added, "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."

The Deadpool actor, who tied the knot with Lively in 2012, have three daughters Inez, 4, James, 6, and 14-month-old Betty.

Take a look:



