Justin Bieber and wife Hailey are expecting their first child together?

Justin Bieber has shared loved up snap of himself with wife Hailey Bieber, which set tongues wagging as some of their fans started speculating about their future plan.



The celebrity couple's new romantic photo, showing them enjoying happy moments at the singer's Los Angeles mansion, suggests as the couple might be preparing to announce some exciting news very soon.

The 'Yummy' singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a PDA-filled picture of himself hugging Hailey whilst she held onto their pet dog.



He captioned the post: "These are nights I only could have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night you know what I'm talking about."

The couple's excited fans took the word 'crib' as a hint, whilst others were direct and commented: "She's pregnant."

Another follower asked: "Pregnant???" Whilst a third one remarked: "OMG, it could be true! Baby Bieber!"



On the other hand, the 26-year-old singer recently revealed that he is looking forward to becoming a father to "a little tribe".



Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin opened up about family planning, saying leaving the decisions up to his wife Hailey Bieber.