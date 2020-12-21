Zulfi Bukhari on HELLO! magazine's Hot 100 cover

Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari. Photo: HELLO!

HELLO! Pakistan released its Hot 100 edition, featuring PTI leader Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari on its cover.

The British-Pakistani businessman is currently serving as the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.



"Unveiling the most exciting issue of the year, our HELLO! HOT 100," wrote the magazine. "Gracing the cover of our most awaited issue of the year is none other than Zulfi Bukhari, who is a rare combo of good looks and diligence."

Zulfi Bukhari thanked the publication for the shout out. "Feels great to be honoured for efforts for Pakistan."

In his interview, Zulfi Bukhari said his inspiration to join politics was cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan. "First and foremost, what sets PM Imran Khan apart is that there’s no other politician in Pakistan who is Sadiq and Ameen, if you look at any other leader, none of them have those qualities."



Zulfi Bukhari said, "Imran Khan had put Pakistan on the map a very long time before even becoming prime minister, he was a globally known cricketer, a celebrity, a philanthropist, and a politician."

The British-Pakistani said PM Imran Khan has set the bar in everything he does. "For instance, he could don a chappal and whether it is nice or ugly, you see it becoming a hit. Nawaz and Bilawal, on the other hand, may wear anything and you’d never see it becoming a hit."

When asked about his biggest achievement, the special assistant quipped it was "surviving the onslaught of our irresponsible media.

Zulfi Bukhari said he would like to improve his Urdu and Punjabi and learn to be more patient. "But most of all, I’m trying to perfect the art of keeping a poker face."

The British-Pakistani said he most feared "disappointing people and mentor – PM Imran Khan".