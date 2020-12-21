PCB allows families of cricketers to accompany them on international tours

Photo: File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised a new policy under which it will now allow players to accompany their families with them on international and national tours.

The PCB added that it will also discuss the matter this with other host boards.



According to a report by Geo News, families will also be allowed to stay with the cricketers during their countrywide trips.

The PCB sources added that the board aims to facilitate the players in difficult situations and the team management has also conveyed a message to the players in this regard.

The Pakistan squad suffered from mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression, due to the quarantine in New Zealand during the initial days of the tour. Thereafter, the board decided to take measures to ensure that the players can have some peace of mind during difficult situations.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to tour South Africa, Zimbabwe, England, and the West Indies next year. It is also scheduled to play several home series. Cricketers, however, will have to complete all the COVID-19 protocols to be with their families.