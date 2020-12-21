‘Tom Cruise is an abusive person,’ says Leah Remini after his COVID-19 outburst

American actor Tom Cruise received quite a lot of support after his recent expletive-ridden COVID-19 rant.

However, not everyone came forth to support the actor’s stance as Leah Remini dubbed the entire episode a ‘Scientology stunt.’

Talking to anti-Scientology website, The Underground Bunker, Remini said: “I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it.”

“Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality. He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom,” she said.

Earlier, an audio clip of the Top Gun actor was released recently where he could be heard abusing the staff on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking the COVID-19 guidelines.

Following his outburst, five staffers of the film quit.