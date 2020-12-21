Ariana Grande engaged to Dalton Gomez: 'Forever n then some'

Ariana Grande delighted fans with a big news about her engagement to Dalton Gomez, showing off her new diamond ring in Instagram picture.

Sharing a series of loved up photos on her Instagram page Sunday, the 27 -year-old singer wrote. "Forever n then some."

In one of the images, the 'Positions' singer showed off a massive diamond ring from boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

In photos, Grande is seen getting cozy with her boyfriend Dalton. The Grammy winner and real estate agent have reportedly been quarantining together.

Manager Scooter Braun, who was among the first to congratulate the couple, commented: "Congrats to these two amazing souls," adding, "Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man."

Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, appeared in Ariana Grande's video for 'Stuck With U' -- a collaboration with Justin Bieber -- in May.