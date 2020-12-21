Kate Middleton and Prince William accused of breaking COVID rules

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince William and Kate Middleton have sparked controversy for undertaking a trip from London to Norfolk amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Social media users are accusing the royal couple of breaking Tier 4 rules imposed by the government to prevent the disease from spreading.
According to British media, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly made the 120-mile trip after their children's school holidays for Christmas began on December 11.
Richard Eden, a British journalist, tweeted: "I hear that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are among the Londoners with country homes who left the capital before the Tier 4 restrictions were announced. Lucky them."
But several Twitter users said under the prime minister's strict tier system, people living in Tier 3 areas – which London was up until this morning – were advised against undertaking nonessential travel.
"While it is not known exactly when Kate and William departed London, both Tier 2 and Tier 3 strictly advise against moving outside the area of residence, unless absolutely necessary," wrote the UK's Daily Express.