Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘deplorable’ antics with the royal family: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slammed by a royal expert for their ‘deplorable’ strategy in managing their US transition after Megxit.



This claim was brought forward by royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams. He told Express UK, "Harry and Meghan, whom we knew were unhappy in their royal roles, suddenly announced they were stepping back from royal duties in early January, which I thought they handled deplorably.”

"This led to the Sandringham Summit, a crisis meeting presided over by the Queen and then to them stepping down as senior working royals, unable to use their HRH’s or “Sussex Royal” as their brand. This will be reassessed by the end of March 2021."

Mr. Fitzwilliams also added that the couple’s recent deals indicate a desire to stay US bound for the near future. "It has become clear that, having relocated to Los Angeles, that they see their future in the US.”

"They achieved financial independence with a substantial deal with Netflix and another with Spotify for podcasts. The way they have espoused activism has led many to anticipate a possible eventual future in politics for Meghan, who is an American citizen and is extremely articulate."