Gal Gadot’s part in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation unearthed

Gal Gadot recently opened up about her involvement in WarnerMedia's Justice League investigation case over misconduct allegations.



The news came after the actor confessed to The Big Ticket podcast with Marc Malkin and was even quoted saying, "I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them.”

For those unversed, the WarnerMedia's investigation began as an internal inquiry after Ray Fisher went public with allegations of misconduct against director Joss Whedon, as well as producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg.

After it concluded, Fisher even shared the official report he receved from the production giant over on Twitter and it read, " The following was relayed to me on behalf of @WarnerMedia at 5pm EST today. The investigation of Justice League is now complete. It has lead to remedial action. (Some we’ve seen, and some that is still to come.)

