Emma Corrin rejects calls for a ‘fiction’ disclaimer on ‘The Crown’

In the midst of The Crown chaos that was stirred following the release of the fourth season, star of the show, Emma Corrin has come forth to defend the Netflix original series.

Corrin, who plays Princess Diana on the show, talked to Variety about how the makers are getting urged to add a ‘fiction’ disclaimed to the show.

"It is very clearly a dramatized version of events,” she said.

"This is fictitious in the same way people don’t mistake Succession for what actually happened with the Murdochs. I also understand [the request] comes from a place of sensitivity and protectiveness of the royal family and Diana,” she went on to say.

Earlier, Josh O’Conner who plays Prince Charles, also gave his take on UK minister Oliver Dowden’s calls for the disclaimer.

Talking to Los Angeles Times, O’Conner said: "We were slightly let down by our culture secretary, whose job it is to encourage culture.”

"In my opinion, it's pretty outrageous that he came out and said what he said. Particularly, in this time when he knows that the arts are struggling and they're on their knees, I think it's a bit of a low blow,” he said.