Miley Cyrus opens up about her family’s beloved Christmas traditions

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her family’s favorite Christmas traditions and even revealed some of her “greatest memories.”



The Grammy award-winning singer shed light on her holiday plans during her call to Good Morning Football, as part of their NFL Artist Takeover.

There Cyrus was quoted telling listeners about her favorite holiday traditions with Billy Ray Cyrus. “My favorite thing to do when I go home is we go and we throw the ball around outside on my dad's farm, and some of my greatest memories are playing football with my dad.”

"He's an artist now and I'm an artist — we think of ourselves as athletes [with] constant dedication and training. And I think that athleticism ingrained a sense of dedication to me that I [am] thankful for."

During the broadcast, pictures and videos of the pop star also flashed on the screen and prompted Cyrus to explain, "It kinda reflects who I am because in that element you see a side of me where, a lot of the times, I was on the sidelines. I was a cheerleader from the time I could basically walk, 'cause my mother was and her mother was.”



