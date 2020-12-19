Carrie Underwood gushes over son’s excitement prior to duet recording: ‘He told them all’

Carrie Underwood’s son was so hyped after getting to sing alongside his mother, that he got all his friends onboard the track in school.



The Grammy award winning singer spilled the beans behind her son’s reaction during a segment on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

There Carrie was quoted saying, "I had no idea what was going to happen. He's never been in that kind of situation before — I don't think he's even been in the studio with me ever before. I don't know if he knows what I do at all. I just thought I could hear his voice on it in my head when I was singing it, and I thought I'd just ask him and see if he might want to."

"He did such a great job, and listening back, I think he's just so proud of himself. He went to school and he's like, 'Hey, my song's out! Wanna hear my song?' And they were listening to it in his class."

"I think it's adorable. And it's cool that I think, when we're singers, our children take some kind of interest in what we do. That's kinda cool, 'cause we work a lot."

This is not the first time the singer gushed over her son’s singing prowess and excitement. During a past interview with People magazine Clarkson admitted, "When we recorded, I was able to be in the booth with him and encourage him and try to remind him what words were coming up next, things like that.”

"I got to listen to his vocals [get] put together and then listening to myself with him. I was laughing, and I was crying, and it was just very overwhelming in a good way. It's just very emotional."

"It's mainly when other people talk about it to him. If we'll be there with a little friend and the friend's mom is like, 'Oooh now this is Carrie Underwood’.”