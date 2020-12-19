Heather Morris slams fan disrespecting her late 'Glee' costar Mark Salling

American actor Heather Morris gave an earful to a fan bad-mouthing her late Glee costar Mark Salling.



The showdown happened when Kevin McHale—who played Artie on Glee—retweeted a photo from a fan account celebrating a decade since the holiday episode A Very Glee Christmas.



The photo that was posted covered the late Mark Salling’s face with a vomit emoji, immediately irking Morris who went down heavily on the fan.

She tweeted: “the vomit face on Marks face is offensive.”

For the unversed, Salling was a controversial figure as he pleaded guilty of being in possession of child pornography in October 2017.

Only months later, in January 2018, Salling took his own life at the age of 35.