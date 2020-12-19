Princess Eugenie breaks down in latest appearance after moving out of Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie was seen breaking down in her latest video

Princess Eugenie moved out of Frogmore Cottage only six weeks after moving in with husband Jack Brooksbank.



The couple who is expecting their first child in early 2021 was seen breaking down in her latest video.

Eugenie was on the verge of tears in a virtual event, celebrating 30 years of the Teenage Cancer Trust, while paying tribute to her mom Sarah Ferguson.



“We’re very honoured to be here,” said Eugenie addressing the assembled guests. She then went on to thank her mother, Sarah, for guiding her towards the charity, becoming teary eyed while doing so.

“We wouldn’t be here unless you educated us in how we give back to people,” Eugenie said as she waved her hand in front of the screen while laughing and saying, “I’m going to cry! Stop it!”

Meanwhile Sarah, affectionately known as Fergie, looked visibly moved by the heartwarming tribute.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done, and that you do for the charity, and for us,” Eugenie said after composing herself.

Her sister, Princess Beatrice also expressed admiration for the Duchess of York, who opened the trust’s first hospital for young people in 1990.

“Mum, everyone on this call has been inspired today by your boundless energy. I think you've touched each and every single one of us with the mission that you have embraced through Teenage Cancer Trust," she added.