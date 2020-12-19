Kate Middleton's unconventional parenting style helping her raise future heirs to British throne

Kate Middleton is very much fond of the country side and would love to see her kids grow up there

Although Kate Middleton is responsible for raising future heirs to the British throne, the Duchess's parenting style is quite unconventional.



A source told PEOPLE that the royal is very much fond of the country side and would love to see her kids grow up there.

“Even if she were married to a banker, I don’t think she would be much different,” the insider said. “She would have wanted to be a country mom and be in town occasionally. I don’t think she would have been living a very different life.”

The mom of three, 38, is currently living with her husband William and kids at the family’s country estate, Anmer Hall, Norfolk.



As a mother, whether she is in Norfolk or the family’s London abode at Kensington Palace, Kate is “very chilled at home,” revealed a friend.

“It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces," they said.

“At the end of the day, she’s in training to be a future Queen, but honestly you would never know it,” said a source close to Kate. “If you go round to her house, you get a cup of tea, and it’s often William who makes it! It’s a lovely, welcoming house, not a fancy, stuffy palace in any way.”