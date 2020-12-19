'Vikings' fans send birthday greetings to Lagertha actress on her 43rd birthday

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Thursday celebrated her 43rd, with thousands of fans taking to social media to wish her.

Winnick who rose to her iconic role as Lagertha in "Vikings" also received birthday greetings from her co-stars in the historical series.

She also shared some of the wishes on her Instagram stories and thanked her fans and friend for thinking about her.

On the work front, Katheryn Winnick is appearing in "Big Sky", an ABC show.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the remaining episodes of "Vikings" to watch the outcome of the war between the sons of Ragnar Lodbrok.