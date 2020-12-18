Sheheryar Munawar shares battle with Covid-19, emotional trauma, more

Pakistani actor Sheheryar Munawar opened up to the world on his struggle with battling Covid-19.

Sharing his journey on Instagram, the Parey Hut Love star said that the virus, along with a string of other things, left his confidence completely shattered.

He went on to saying that he suffered emotional and physical trauma.

"To make things worse I tested +ive for COVID and had to go into isolation, a few weeks out of that terrible experience, I got into a motorbike accident and had to undergo surgery," he wrote.

"Mobility was completely restricted and relying on others to help me do the most basic tasks was emotionally traumatic, to say the least. I was on strong meds and was eating the weight of my emotions in carbs."

The actor also shared what he did to overcome his struggles.

"So one day just like that, I decided I had to fight back. I worked with a trainer to develop workouts that would involve more focus based excersies without weights. I started eating healthier, forced myself to fix my sleep cycle, started meditating, mustered up the courage to speak to a therapist, actively worked on having a positive outlook on life (reading and research really helped ) and basically went on a lifestyle change/detox," he continued.

"Alhumdulillah, I’m grateful to my family and friends who supported me through my journey of recovery, however most of all it has been my faith in the love the Almighty has for all His beings that kept me going."

