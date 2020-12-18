Prince Charles’ ‘jealously’ to Princess Diana’s fame made him ‘lash out’

Prince Charles was reportedly ‘very jealous’ of Princess Diana’s success back in the day and made it a point to take all his frustrations out on her.

This claim was brought forward by the late princess herself via a Channel 4 program titled, Diana: In Her Own Words. There she shed light on how her growing fame made Prince Charles ill at ease.

At the time she claimed, "Everybody always said, when we were in the car, 'Oh, we're on the wrong side. We want to see her, we don't want to see him'.”

"And that's all we could hear as we went down these crowds. And, obviously, he wasn't used to that; nor was I. He took it out on me - he was jealous. I understood the jealousy, but I couldn't explain that I didn't ask for it."

Even though Diana tried to persuade him against those thoughts the prince did not listen, "I kept saying, 'Whoever you married would have been of interest for the clothes, how she handles this, that, and the other. And you've built the building block for your wife to stand on to make her own building block. He didn't see that at all."

Prince Charles also showcased his frustrations over the same during a past speech and admitted, "I've come to the conclusion that really it would have been far easier to have had two wives, to have covered both sides of the street, and I could have walked down the middle, directing the operation."