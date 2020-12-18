Govt launches 'Universal Health Coverage' initiative for Azad Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the event to launch the Qaumi Sehat Card for residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, in Islamabad, on December 18, 2020. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a "Universal Health Coverage" initiative for the people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Under the initiative, each citizen of AJ&K will be given a health insurance card through which they will be able to avail free-of-charge healthcare, Geo News reported.

"I am very happy to launch this health service for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir," the premier said. "Through this facility, 1.2 million families of the region will be able to receive free medical treatment at 350 hospitals across Pakistan."



The premier said that ever since he entered the world of politics, he had been determined to do something about those who cannot pay hospital bills to save the lives of their loved ones.



"This particularly holds true for a disease like cancer which his very costly to treat, and many families are pushed below the poverty line while paying for the treatment," the prime minister said.

PM Imran Khan added that even some developed countries of the world do not have universal health coverage, but Pakistan took "the brave step and introduced this facility despite struggling with debts and limited resources."

"The government wants to make sure that the basic needs of the masses are met," he said, adding that he wants to turn Pakistan into a welfare state.

"Once we turn into a welfare state, we will transform into the Pakistan which was envisioned by our founding fathers," he said. "The introduction of universal health coverage in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is a step towards that goal."



