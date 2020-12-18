Faisal Javed calls Engin Altan fine actor, asks Fahad Mustafa to learn from 'Ertugrul'

Faisal Javed says there's a lot to be learnt from Dirilis Ertugrul

Faisal Javed calls the Dirilis Ertugrul an opportunity, not a threat

The senator was reacting Fahad Mustafa's comment regarding Engin Altan’s visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan called Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan “one of the finest actors” and asked Pakistani compatriots to learn from the Ertugrul famed star.

“Engin Altan is one of the finest actors we have seen on TV, and Dirilis: Ertugrul brought him a huge fame across the world,” said Senator Faisal in response to a news report citing Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa’s comment on the Ertugrul character's recent visit to Pakistan.

In an interview, Fahad Mustafa remarked that the Turkish actor visited the country, made money, and left.

Mustafa explained that the entertainment industry is going through a crisis, adding that people’s blood and sweat is involved in the work being done in the country.

“Everyone from the artists to the crew is focused on taking the industry forward,” said the actor. He added that due to this commitment, people should let the industry grow as Pakistan is not Turkey or India.

“Ertugrul came, sat with a lion, took [the money], and left. For them you are like this,” said Mustafa, adding that he believes for Pakistanis, the real artists are him and Humayun Saeed.

The senator after seeing the news report responded saying that there is a “lot to be learnt” from the “great production” of Dirilis: Ertugrul and the director’s “meticulous attention to detail”.

“It is not a threat, it's an opportunity,” said the PTI senator.