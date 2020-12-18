close
Fri Dec 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 18, 2020

Piers Morgan throws up on live TV after hearing Meghan and Harry's podcast

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 18, 2020

Piers Morgan dubbed Meghan and Harry's podcast 'vomit-making' in a clip going viral

British journalist Piers Morgan is a not an ardent fan of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast deal with Spotify. 

Expressing his displeasure over the same, the Good Morning Britain host was seen vomitting on his set after listening to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's podcast.

He added that he is not going to be downloading the podcast, dubbing it "vomit-making" in a clip where he melodramatically pretended to be sick into a bin on-air.

After picking up a basket and acting that he is literally vomiting, Morgan fumed, "How utterly vomit-making."

He added, "If they weren't royals they wouldn’t be making this money. I don’t mind if they aren't royals."

Earlier, when Harry and Meghan announced their Spotify deal, it was revealed, "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the couple said in a joint statement.

Latest News

More From Entertainment