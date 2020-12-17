Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani amaze fans with theri reactions over 'The Voice' Finale

The popular singing show 'The Voice' has crowned its new winner, Carter Rubin. The 15-year-old New York native win marks the first-ever victory for coach Gwen Stefani.

Sharing her excitement for the win, the "Rich Girl" singer shared a video o Instagram to delight fans.

"I just beat Blake Shelton at The Voice!" she excitedly exclaimed in the clip.

To achieve the excellence, Rubin defeated team John Legend's John Holiday, team Kelly Clarkson's Desz and team Shelton's Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan.



After his victory, Rubin took to Twitter to share a message with fans. "Words will come later. but all i can say is thank you," he wrote.

"You won The Voice!" Stefani repeatedly told Rubin as he looked in disbelief after it was announced that that he had won. Earlier in the night, the duo performed Stefani's holiday hit "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

Her 44-year-old fiance jokingly remarked, "This show's rigged." Shelton later congratulated Rubin and Stefani on their victory.