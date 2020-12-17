Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rivaling William and Kate with ‘Archewell Audio’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have caught quite a lot of flak after they signed a lucrative deal with Spotify for their podcasts series Archewell Audio.

While many were furious at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for exploiting their royal status, some accused the two of copying Kate Middleton who also took part in podcasts in January this year.

Speaking to Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the Duchess of Cambridge had shared her views on parenting as a mother of three children.

Her talk was widely praised by royal fans and critics who lauded the future Queen Consort for talking at length about a crucial topic.

Apart from that, Prince William with his historic Earthshot Prize may also be taking it to the next level, as indicated by journalist Richard Eden.

Express reports that Prince Harry and Prince William both share a similar interest in environmentalism, mental health as well as football and both have been paralleling each other with their involvement in similar causes.

According to the outlet, there is a great chance of Harry’s future programs rivaling his brother’s.