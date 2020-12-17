Jennifer Aniston officially makes comeback on the set of 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Aniston was seen shooting for a sequence in of 'The Morning Show' in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston has officialy returned to the sets of her famed show The Morning Show.

On Tuesday, the starlet was seen shooting for a sequence in Los Angeles, after the show recently began production on Season 2.

Aniston was seen sporting a beige coat and was being photographed checking her makeup in a mirror as crew members wore face masks standing nearby.

Earlier, Aniston's co-star Reese Witherspoon revealed she has returned to the set of the show, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the Morning Show premiered last November on Apple TV+.