Thu Dec 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 17, 2020

Jennifer Aniston officially makes comeback on the set of 'The Morning Show'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 17, 2020
Jennifer Aniston was seen shooting for a sequence in of 'The Morning Show' in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston has officialy returned to the sets of her famed show The Morning Show.

On Tuesday, the starlet was seen shooting for a sequence  in Los Angeles, after the show recently began production on Season 2.

Aniston was seen sporting a beige coat and was being photographed checking her makeup in a mirror as crew members wore face masks standing nearby.

Earlier, Aniston's co-star Reese Witherspoon revealed she has returned to the set of the show, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inspired by Brian Stelter’s Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the Morning Show  premiered last November on Apple TV+.

