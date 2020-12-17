Hilary Duff gives much-awaited update on the reboot of 'Lizzie McGuire'

Hilary Duff penned a long note addressing the chatter about the remake of 'Lizzie McGuire'

Hilary Duff informed her fans about the status of the reboot of her famed show Lizzie McGuire.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a long note addressing the chatter about the remake of the show.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone's best efforts, it isn't going to happen," Hilary wrote.

"I've been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans' loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me."

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her," she continued. "I'm very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn't align. Hey now, this is what 2020's made of."







