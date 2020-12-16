close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Kurulus:Osman new episode: Differences emerge between Bamsi, Savci

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new episode of popular Turkish TV series "Kurulus:Osman".

Mehmet Bozdag shared the new trailer for "Kurulus:Osman" on Tuesday, leaving fans excited.

The producer of the historical TV series posted the trailer on his Instagram account.

The new trailer shows Osman fighting his enemies as his camp remains divided due to internal politics.

It also shows Seljan Hatun defending Osman in front of Savji and other leaders of the Kayi tribe.


