Khloe Kardashian shares her ultra glamorous snap with Christmas tree

Reality star Khloe Kardashian shared an ultra glamorous picture of herself with a Christmas tree, showing her in new long silver boots.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was a sight to behold as she appeared beside the festive arrangement at her home.

In the picture, the 36-year-old beauty tried to show off her preparation for the Christmas.

Khloe took to Instagram to post the snap, showing her sitting beside a couch with one foot resting upon the coffee table and the other on the floor. A snowy Christmas tree and numerous white stockings were also looking gorgeous.

She captioned the post: "It's The Boots For Me!!!

Khloe, in the post, appeared promoting her new line of Good American boots.