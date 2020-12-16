close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Khloe Kardashian shares her ultra glamorous snap with Christmas tree

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020

Reality star Khloe Kardashian  shared an ultra glamorous picture of herself with  a Christmas tree, showing her  in new  long silver boots.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star   was a sight to behold as she appeared  beside the festive arrangement at her home.

In the picture,  the 36-year-old beauty  tried to show off her preparation for the Christmas.

Khloe took to Instagram to post the snap, showing her sitting beside a couch with one foot resting upon the coffee table and the other on the floor.  A snowy Christmas tree and numerous white stockings were also looking gorgeous.

She captioned the post: "It's The Boots For Me!!!

Khloe, in the post,  appeared  promoting her new line of Good American boots.

