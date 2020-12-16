Khloe Kardashian shares her ultra glamorous snap with Christmas tree

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Reality star Khloe Kardashian shared an ultra glamorous picture of herself with a Christmas tree, showing her in new long silver boots.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was a sight to behold as she appeared beside the festive arrangement at her home.
In the picture, the 36-year-old beauty tried to show off her preparation for the Christmas.
Khloe took to Instagram to post the snap, showing her sitting beside a couch with one foot resting upon the coffee table and the other on the floor. A snowy Christmas tree and numerous white stockings were also looking gorgeous.
She captioned the post: "It's The Boots For Me!!!
Khloe, in the post, appeared promoting her new line of Good American boots.