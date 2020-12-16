Charlie Mott, 'One Show' producer, died in horrifying freak accident: report

The One Show producer Charlie Mott, who also worked with Graham Norton, died in a tragic accident after playing drinking games with his friends, according to new report.

The 25-year-old producer, who also worked with talk show host Graham Norton, was reportedly been playing drinking games with his friends at a country manor when tragedy struck.

The young man, who joined the BBC in 2018, was found mysteriously tangled in a shower chord in the bathroom of house in August. Charlie was fully dressed and slumped against the wall when he was discovered, an inquest in Beaconsfield heard on Tuesday, according to Mirror.

One friend said in a statement at the hearing: "His moods were up and down with highs and lows but this was normal behaviour for Charlie. An hour or so before he was found, Charlie told me he hated himself and how unhappy he was."



Charlie lived in London with a friend from Bournemouth University, where he had graduated with a degree in multimedia journalism. Before working on 'The One Show', he worked with Norton on his BBC Radio 2 show.



Charlie was discovered in the early hours of August 23 by a friend. After his tragic death, the 'One Show' presenter Alex Jones paid tribute to him on the programme.

