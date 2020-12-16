Demi Lovato teases new music in the recording studio: 'For my loyal Lovatics'

Demi Lovato recently announced her plans for releasing a brand new single by 2021 and her Lovatics are over the moon over the news.



Lovato’s 2019 and 2020 calendar was rather sporadic and while initial reports predicted a single's release in late 2021, it appears the singer has changed her mindm much to the delight of fans around the globe.

The Grammy award winning singer announced her plans for the release over on Instagram Stories with a caption that read, “Recording a song for my loyal Lovatics – The ones who support me and whatever makes me happy.. if you hating – that ain’t you BYE.” (sic)

