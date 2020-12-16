Jameela Jamil is not fond of celebrities — despite being one herself

Jameela Jamil voiced her disdain about the toxic celebrity culture

British actor Jameela Jamil may be a celebrity herself, but that she doesn’t make her despise them any less.

During a chat with Angela Scanlon on her podcast Thanks a Million, The Good Place actor voiced her disdain about the toxic celebrity culture and called them all ‘crap.’

“Sorry we’re crap. I’ve always thought we were crap so it’s been quite exciting to watch the rise of the people who are actually going to make a real difference in this world,” she said.

"I want to leave TV when I’m 40 entirely and become an EMDR therapist. And I might well [expletive] do that. I might just go away and become a therapist,” she went on to say.

EMDR [an abbreviation for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing] is a type of psychotherapy encircling eye movements and hand tapping.