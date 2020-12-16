close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2020

Lana Del Rey and Clayton Johnson are engaged after only months of dating

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 16, 2020
The news comes not long after the Summertime Sadness singer called it quits with her ex-boyfriend

American singer Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to her boyfriend Clayton Johnson after less than a year of them dating.

According to a report by Us Weekly, fans spotted a new bling on ‘that’ finger of the singer while she performed on The Tonight Show on Monday.

The portal claimed that Rey and Johnson had been engaged in social media PDA since August this year as they dropped flirty comments on each other’s posts.

Johnson is a guitarist with an emerging name in the music industry rising  to fame through a cover.

The news comes not long after the Summertime Sadness singer called it quits with her ex-boyfriend cop Sean Larkin back in March. 

