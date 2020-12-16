Did Chrissy Teigen get Jennifer Aniston's iconic 'Rachel Green' haircut from 'Friends?'

Jennifer Aniston, whose haircut got famous as the iconic 'Rachel Green' cut, may have inspired Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is sparking all kinds of comparisons with Jennifer Aniston from Friends, after she cut her hair similar to that of Rachel Green's character in the show.

Aniston, whose haircut got famous as the iconic 'Rachel Green' cut, may have inspired Teigen to follow in her footsteps.

On Monday, the Cravings author debuted her new hairstyle on Twitter, showing off blond highlights and feathered, face-framing layers.

Fans were quick to notice how Teigen looks eerily similar to Rachel Green in Friends.

“Are you bringing back the Rachel?” one fan asked, while another added, “The Rachel is timeless. You look fab.”

Earlier, Aniston herself said she was not a big fan of the Rachel cut back then.

“I think it was the ugliest haircut I’ve ever seen,” she said in 2011. “What I really want to know is, how did that thing have legs?”