Cardi B gifts Offset jaw-dropping Lamborghini on 29th birthday: 'Thank you bae'

Cardi B reveals that she has surprised Offset with the most expensive gift ever!

Cardi B is the queen of gifting posh fancy cars to her husband, Offset, in a unique gesture to show love.

The US rapper surprised Offset with a stunning golden Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. as they celebrated his 29th birthday on Monday.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, Cardi B can be seen covering Offset's eyes with her hand, only to break it to him that she has surprised him with the most expensive gift ever!

The video, shared by Offset, was captioned, "SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib."

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset are facing immense backlash for having a maskless, jam-packed birthday party in the middle of the pandemic.



During the party, Offset was gifted a cake adorned with jewelry and $100 bills.

