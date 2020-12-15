Zayn Malik's father did not attend daughter Waliyha's wedding over her hubby's 'criminal past': report

Zayn Malik's father has reportedly refused to attend his daughter Waliyha's wedding because of her new husband's criminal past.

Zayn's 22-year-old sister Waliyha tied the knot in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with Junaid Khan, 24, who was reportedly jailed for five years in 2017 for a carjacking incident.



The former One Direction star, who welcomed a daughter with the 25-year-old model in September, was also nowhere to be seen in pictures from the nuptials. According to Mail , nobody is happy' about her marrying the ex-convict.



On the other hand, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who also missed the wedding ceremony, reacted to Waliyha's Insta post: "Wish I could be there so happy for u. Big love x."

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid reportedly could not grace Waliyha's wedding due to the coronavirus restrictions. Around 40 guests attended the wedding, which took place in Bradford

According to reports, the ceremony was broken up by police for violating the restrictions with officers issuing fines to relatives of the former One Direction star.

Zayn's sister was looking breathtakingly beautiful in stylish attire featured a pink embroidered maxi-skirt and a vibrant silk shirt. Waliyha shared the stunning photos from the wedding on social media.

