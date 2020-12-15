Why did Meghan Markle wear a pair of swallow shaped earrings during her surprise appearance on TV?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, won the hearts of fans with her surprise appearance on a TV show to honour real heroes and to spread message of hope with not only her words but also with her jewelry .



Meghan appeared on CNN's annual Heroes TV special Sunday where the Duchess can be seen wearing a pair of gold earrings, shaped like swallows.

According to reports, Meghan wore the swallow shaped earrings as she wanted to spread the message of hope and love after her heartbreaking miscarriage last month.

Although, she appeared to honour the ‘private heroes’ of the pandemic and didn’t discuss her personal experience during her appearance on TV, experts believe she spreads the message of hope with her jewelry as she sported the earnings shaped like swallow, a universal symbol of hope and love.

Moreover, the report further says that swallow was a totem bird for moms in sorrow and the ancient Romans believed that this bird embodied the souls of children who had been lost in childbirth.