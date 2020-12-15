close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 15, 2020

Watch: Ambulance drivers stroll out of Lahore Services Hospital after stealing matresses

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 15, 2020


LAHORE: Two ambulance drivers of the Services Hospital in Lahore have been suspended for attempting to steal the hospital's matresses.

CCTV footage of the theft shows one of them wheeling out several mattresses piled on top of a stretcher, while the other one waits in the parking lot outside to load them into an ambulance.

The hospital has established an inquiry committee to look into the incident. It has three members.

