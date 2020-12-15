Watch: Ambulance drivers stroll out of Lahore Services Hospital after stealing matresses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two ambulance drivers of the Services Hospital in Lahore have been suspended for attempting to steal the hospital's matresses.
CCTV footage of the theft shows one of them wheeling out several mattresses piled on top of a stretcher, while the other one waits in the parking lot outside to load them into an ambulance.
The hospital has established an inquiry committee to look into the incident. It has three members.