close
Tue Dec 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 15, 2020

Pippa Middleton pregnant with second baby: Kate Middleton's sister 'thrilled' on new addition

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 15, 2020
Pippa Middleton is already mother to 2-year-old son named Arthur with husband James Matthews

Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, took the world by surprise after she announced she is pregnant with her second child.

On Monday, Pippa said she is 'thrilled' for the latest addition, as reported by Page Six.

According to a source,  "Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Pippa is already mother to 2-year-old son named Arthur with husband James Matthews.

Following their pregnancy news, reports have mentioned Pippa and James are looking to buy a 72-acre country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire, close to the Middleton family home.

Although the Middletons, including mom Carole, dad Michael, Kate, Pippa and younger brother James are extremely close, COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have barred them from being together during this crucial time.

Latest News

More From Entertainment