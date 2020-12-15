Pippa Middleton pregnant with second baby: Kate Middleton's sister 'thrilled' on new addition

Pippa Middleton is already mother to 2-year-old son named Arthur with husband James Matthews

Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, took the world by surprise after she announced she is pregnant with her second child.

On Monday, Pippa said she is 'thrilled' for the latest addition, as reported by Page Six.

According to a source, "Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Pippa is already mother to 2-year-old son named Arthur with husband James Matthews.



Following their pregnancy news, reports have mentioned Pippa and James are looking to buy a 72-acre country estate called Bucklebury Farm Park in Berkshire, close to the Middleton family home.

Although the Middletons, including mom Carole, dad Michael, Kate, Pippa and younger brother James are extremely close, COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have barred them from being together during this crucial time.

