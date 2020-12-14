Take a look at Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's baby shower

Some pictures of power couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's baby shower have finally been revealed to the world.

Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid took to Instagram to share two adorable photos in which in one of them featured the proud parents holding a cake which was coloured pink inside.

In another photo, it appears that all three are huddled up in a loving embrace.

Yolanda named the event as the "highlight of 2020" and even thanked the couple for the gift.

"This PINK baby news was the highlight of our year 2020... Thank you mommy and daddy for this greatest gift," the caption read.

Fans couldn't help but praise the couple for their gorgeous photos.

