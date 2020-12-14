close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Justin Bieber, NHS Choir partner up for Christmas No 1 single

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Singing sensation Justin Bieber has paired up with the NHS Choir to battle for the Christmas Number One.

In 2015, Justin was overthrown by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir after the former urged fans to buy the latter’s song.

They put the past behind them and recorded the duet Holy in a bid to reach the coveted chart position as well as raise money for NHS Charities Together, to support frontline workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Justin said that he was "humbled" for the dynamic pairing.

"It's great to be reunited with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS choir, as we share a fun bit of UK chart history together," he said.

"Especially in these difficult times, I’m humbled to team up with them for a charity single that will benefit NHS workers on the frontlines of this pandemic and pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication."

