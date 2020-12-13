Pantone announces colour of the year for 2021

Photo courtesy: Pantone Colour Institute

Pantone, the global colour authority and provider of professional colour language standards and digital solutions for the design community, has selected the colour for the year 2021 for the fashion, art, architecture, tourism and other industries.

It has announced PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, as the Pantone Colour of the Year selection for 2021.

"These two independent colours come together to create an aspirational colour pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day," said Pantone.



For 22 years, Pantone’s Colour of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.



"As people look for ways to fortify themselves with energy, clarity and hope to overcome the continuing uncertainty, spirited and emboldening shades satisfy our quest for vitality," said the institute



Illuminating is a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power.

Ultimate Gray is emblematic of solid and dependable elements which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation.

Photo courtesy: Pantone Colour Institute

“The selection of two independent colours highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one. The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute.



“Practical and rock solid but at the same time warming and optimistic, this is a color combination that gives us resilience and hope. We need to feel encouraged and uplifted, this is essential to the human spirit.”

“The Pantone Colour of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture, expressing what people are looking for that color can hope to answer.” added Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.



“As society continues to recognize color as a critical form of communication, and a way to symbolize thoughts and ideas, many designers and brands are embracing the language of color to engage and connect.”



