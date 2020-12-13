Queen Elizabeth ‘petrified’ of incurring heavy fines via Royal Train: report

Not even Queen Elizabeth is spared from the possibility of incurring ‘heavy fines’ in situations where her Royal Train may delay departure or arrival times of other trains bound for the same destination.



The magnitude of this fear was discussed by ITV Royal Rota hosts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson.

They touched on the topic while dissecting Prince William and Kate Middleton’s recent 1,250 mile journey across the UK.

Mr Ship touched on the possible ‘heavy fines’ Queen Elizabeth might have to bear in case any delay is caused via the Royal Train. He claimed, "I was told some interesting things this week about how punctual the Queen wants the train to be.”

“When she travels on it, she makes sure she knows exactly when it should be leaving and she's there going 'come on, come on, we should be going by now'. If the train's late and delays trains on the rest of the network the royal train gets fined quite heavily by Network Rail. She neither wants to be late or end up with a huge fine."