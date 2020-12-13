Babar Azam ruled out of New Zealand T20I series due to injury

Pakistani captain Babar Azam during his training sessions. Photo: File

Babar Azam suffered the injury during a throw-down session.

Pakistani skipper suffered the injury a day after Imam-ul-Haq had fractured his left thumb also during a throw-down session.

Shadab Khan is also carrying a groin niggle, which limited his participation in Sunday’s net sessions.

LAHORE: In a major blow to the Pakistan cricket team ahead of the T20I New Zealand series, captain Babar Azam has been excluded from the squad after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during Sunday morning’s practice session.

In a statement on Sunday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "World’s second-ranked T20I batsman suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed his fracture".



The Pakistani skipper will not be attending the nets for at least 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the 18, 20, and 22 December T20Is to be played in Auckland, Hamilton, and Napier, respectively.



Imam had also been advised a 12-day rest, which confirmed his non-availability for the Pakistan Shaheens’ four-day match against New Zealand ‘A’, which starts in Whangarei on Thursday, December 17.

Shadab, who will lead the team in Babar’s absence, is also carrying a groin niggle that kept his participation in the net sessions to batting only. The 22-year-old had missed the T20I series against Zimbabwe due to a similar injury.

Pakistan Shaheens’ squad members will travel to Whangarei on December 14 where they will play a four-day game against Kiwis from 17th. Pakistan’s senior national team will travel to Auckland on December 15 to play the first T20I on December 18.



'Disappointing to lose a player like Babar Azam'

Taking notice of these major developments in the team, Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that injuries are part and parcel of professional sport.

"While it is hugely disappointing to lose a player of Babar Azam’s caliber for the T20Is, this opens up opportunities for the other highly talented and exciting players to step-up, understand their responsibilities and try to prove that the Pakistan side is a complete package," he added.



“I have spoken with Babar and he is sad to miss the T20I series as he was fully focused and keenly looking forward to the T20Is," he shared.



The coach also maintained that the medical team is monitoring Shadab Khan’s groin niggle and the management remains optimistic that he will be available for the T20Is.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

Pakistan Shaheens for New Zealand ‘A’ four-day match:

Rohail Nazir (captain), Abid Ali, Amad Butt, Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik. Imam-ul-Haq (withdrawn due to injury)