Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing global climate change summit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making a virtual speech at a global climate change summit being hosted by the UN today (Saturday).

The Climate Ambition Summit 2020 aims to "rally momentum and call for much greater climate action and ambition", the UN had said. It marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement.

PM Khan will discuss Pakistan's initiatives to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He will also tell world leaders about PTI’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project and the PM's Green Pakistan initiative.

His speech will be live 7pm.



At the summit, the countries will set out new ambitious commitments under three pillars of the Paris Agreement including mitigation, adaptation and finance.