BTS continue to top iTunes charts through ‘Dynamite’

South Korea's hotshots BTS have managed to maintain their position on iTunes worldwide for the 42nd day in a row all thanks to Dynamite.

Currently their official music video (MV) has garnered 683.5 Million+ views.

Per the official rankings, BTS is dominating Taylor Swift’s Willow, Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You and even Britney Spear’s comeback track Matches featuring the Backstreet Boys.

Check it out below:

While this accomplishment in itself is massive, it appears ARMY is not yet satisfied and have set their sights on garnering 700 Million views for the MV, all before December 17th.





