Turkish actor who played Ibni Arabi poses for picture with 'Ertugrul' producer

Turkish actor Ozman Sirgood rose to international fame for his role as Islamic scholar Ibni Arabi in historical series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The series was produced by Mehmet Buzdaq who is also behind its sequel "Kurulus:Osman".

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ozman shared a picture with Bozdag that was taken in Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"In beautiful Sarajevo with Mehmet Bozdağ," read the caption accompanying his post.



