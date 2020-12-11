Miley Cyrus explains the meaning behind ‘Prisoner’: ‘I wanted to fight’

Miley Cyrus’s music stems from her personal life and Prisoner is a great example of her desire to “fight back.”

As a result, she chose to sit down with The Project and shed some light on her journey towards creating a piece “dedicated in loving memory of my exes.”

She was quoted saying, "I think life can be very painful and sometimes poking fun at it and laughing along with it — like I always feel like life is laughing at me, you know, pulling its strings. Just creating whatever chaos that it wants to, and it doesn't take it easy on us."

In Miley’s eyes, the message "was a way that I was able to kind of fight back at that and poke a little fun at it and create something that was campy and that was kind of the perfect bookend for what we made."