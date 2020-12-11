Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney sign multi-year deal with Hulu

LOS ANGELES: US reality TV stars Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian, their mother Kris Jenner and half sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner have signed a multi-year deal with streaming service Hulu after the family announced it was ending the Keeping Up With the Kardashians.



According to Reuters, Hulu announced on Thursday that it had signed an agreement with the Kardashian family and the new content was expected to debut in late 2021.

Disney-owned Hulu further said that Kardashian women will produce new content that will stream on Hulu in US and other multiple countries.

However, Hulu did not mention whether the women would appear on screen and did not give details of the programming they would create under the deal.

The announcement came three months after the Kardashian family announced it was ending the Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2021 after 14 years.