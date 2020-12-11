'Ertugrul' star Engin Altan to hold press conference in Islamabad today

Engin Altan will address his Pakistani fans via a presser, scheduled to take place at 11:30AM

Famed Turkish actor Engin Altan, who arrived in Pakistan on a short visit, is all set to hold a press conference in Islamabad on Friday.

According to reports, the Turkish star will address his Pakistani fans via a presser, scheduled to take place at 11:30AM.

On Thursday, Altan reportedly arrived in the country upon invitation of a private business company.

He landed at Lahore airport for a brief visit, details of which are under wraps, as of now.

Altan's fans residing in Pakistan were delighted to hear the news of his arrival in the country.

Je garnered massive success in Pakistan after playing Ertugrul in popular Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, ever since the play started airing on state-owned channel, Pakistan Television (PTV).