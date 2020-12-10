Watch: Shoaib Akhtar shares glimpse of his morning run in 'beautiful' Islamabad

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was dazzled by the scenic beauty of Islamabad as he headed out for a morning run on a foggy winter morning.



The speedster, while posting a video on his social media account, shared that he often comes to the cricket ground for his training session.

"This is not Switzerland. This is Islamabad. Pakistan."

"One of the most beautiful countries. Do come to visit. It is the most amazing land to travel to," he said.

In the second part of the video, Akhtar also shared the scenic beauty of the federal capital with his fans where he can be seen enjoying the peaceful and serene ambiance.



