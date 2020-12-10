Ariana Grande announces her 'Sweetener World Tour’ concert film on Netflix

US singer and actress Ariana Grande has announced she is releasing a concert film Sweetener world tour on streaming giant Netflix on December 21.



Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, the Rain On Me singer wrote, “dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u.”

“Releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years)”

“But i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.”

Ariana further said “i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u. “excuse me, i love you” dec 21.”

The trailer of Sweetener World Tour will be released late Thursday.